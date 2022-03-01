Ayo Obileye was always confident Livingston would improve after difficult start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ayo Obileye was always confident Livingston would improve after difficult start

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 11:19 am
Ayo Obileye has scored six goals this term (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)
Ayo Obileye has scored six goals this term (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)

Ayo Obileye insists he was always confident Livingston would come on strong after their difficult start to the season.

The Lions looked set for a relegation battle when they lost their first four cinch Premiership games and won only one of their opening eight matches.

However, they have soared away from danger and into contention for a European place after winning six and drawing three of their last 12 league games.

“I always knew it was going to turn,” said defender Obileye. “It’s always hard at the start of the season. It can be up and down. With a new group of players you can start like a house on fire or it can take time to gel.

“But I feel like we’re all gelled in now and everyone’s on the same page. We just work hard as a team and we have a lot of good players. We’re all together, the team spirit’s great and it’s showing in results.”

The Lions are currently seventh, in among a cluster of seven teams who are separated by just five points. They host Dundee United on Wednesday knowing a win will take them above their visitors and into the top six.

“It’s tight in that middle area,” said Obileye. “We could drop to 10th if we lose and climb into fourth if we win but we’re looking up the table.

“When the games come thick and fast, it’s always good, especially when things are going right. Every game right now is like a cup final for us.”

Despite being a centre-back Obileye knows where the goal is. He scored nine times for Queen of the South last season and has netted on six occasions this term.

But he insists he takes more satisfaction from the fact Livi have kept 12 clean sheets in all competitions, including four in the league.

“Goals is a bonus for me,” he said. “If I score, I score. For me, it’s about clean sheets. Clean sheets are my main objective in the team.”

