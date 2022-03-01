Olympic silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson to double up at world indoors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Olympic silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson to double up at world indoors

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 1:23 pm
Keely Hodgkinson took silver at last weekend’s UK Athletics Indoor Championships (Martin Rickett/PA)
Keely Hodgkinson took silver at last weekend’s UK Athletics Indoor Championships (Martin Rickett/PA)

Keely Hodgkinson will double up in the 800m and 4x400m relay at this month’s World Athletics Indoor Championships in Serbia.

The 19-year-old, who smashed Kelly Holmes’ national record to take 800m silver at last summer’s Tokyo Olympics, forms a 33-strong squad announced by British Athletics.

Hodgkinson joins 2018 world indoor 60m hurdles champion Andrew Pozzi, who secured his place with victory at last weekend’s UK Indoor Championships in Birmingham, and British long jump champion Lorraine Ugen in the squad.

Hodgkinson finished second to Jessie Knight in the women’s 400m in Birmingham after using the event to build up speed. Knight has also been selected for the championships in Belgrade which take place between March 18 and March 20.

Ed Faulds, who recently broke the 400m European under-20 record with a time of 46.16 seconds, is among eight athletes set to make their senior debuts.

Marc Scott, who set a new European indoor 5,000m record earlier this year, is also included in the team.

Ed Faulds (left) will make his senior debut at this month’s Championships (Martin Rickett/PA)

Olympic head coach Christian Malcolm said: “We are pleased to have selected 33 athletes, so far, to represent the country at the World Athletics Indoor Championships.

“Those called-up have earned their vest and I know they’ll all represent their country with pride in Belgrade next month.

“We have a number of athletes who have really stepped up during this indoor season, setting a number of PBs and SBs, so it’ll be exciting to see how they translate that into the championship environment.

“It’s also great to see a number of athletes achieving their first senior vest too, so congratulations to the eight athletes who are gaining theirs for the first time.”

