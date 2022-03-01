Banning Russian athletes an ‘unfair solution’, claims ex-F1 driver Daniil Kvyat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Banning Russian athletes an ‘unfair solution’, claims ex-F1 driver Daniil Kvyat

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 2:36 pm
Daniil Kvyat says Russian drivers must not be banned from competing (David Davies/PA)
Daniil Kvyat says Russian drivers must not be banned from competing (David Davies/PA)

Former Formula One driver Daniil Kvyat says Russians must not be banned from sport amid the crisis in Ukraine.

F1’s governing body, the FIA, is staging an emergency summit on Tuesday to determine the fate of F1’s sole Russian driver, Nikita Mazepin.

Kvyat, 27, is due to compete in the World Endurance Championship this year, but will be expelled if the FIA moves to banish Russian drivers.

FIFA and UEFA have banned Russian clubs and national sides from all competitions after the International Olympic Committee’s call for Russian and Belarussian athletes be prevented from competing in international events.

But Kvyat, who has raced for Red Bull and scored four podiums in 110 Grands Prix, said: “I would also like to highlight and address all sports federations across the world, including the IOC, that sport should remain outside politics, and disallowing Russian athletes and teams from participating in world competitions is an unfair solution and goes against what sport teaches us in principle: the unity and peace.

“I really hope for a peaceful solution to this situation in Ukraine, and that we can all live in peace.

“Hopefully all parties can find a solution by sitting together and through a respected dialogue. It horrifies me to see two brotherhood nations in a conflict.

Nikita Mazepin is Formula One's sole Russian driver
Nikita Mazepin is Formula One’s sole Russian driver (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“I don’t want military actions and wars to influence the future of humanity. I want my daughter and all children to enjoy this beautiful world.

“Who else if not us sports people will help to glue nations together in the upcoming times?”

F1 has already cancelled the Russian Grand Prix, which had been scheduled to take place in Sochi on September 25, while Haas removed the branding of its title partner Uralkali for the final day of the pre-season test in Barcelona last week.

The Russian fertiliser company is part-owned by oligarch Dmitry Mazepin, whose son Nikita races for the team.

