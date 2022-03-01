Shaun Maloney insists Hibs need to be at their best against struggling Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Shaun Maloney insists Hibs need to be at their best against struggling Dundee

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 4:13 pm Updated: March 1, 2022, 5:23 pm
Shaun Maloney has several injury issues (Jane Barlow/PA)
Shaun Maloney has several injury issues (Jane Barlow/PA)

Shaun Maloney insists Hibernian must pay no attention to Dundee’s league position ahead of Wednesday’s cinch Premiership clash at Dens Park.

The Dark Blues are bottom of the table and were hammered 4-0 by Livingston in new manager Mark McGhee’s first home game in charge at the weekend.

Maloney played under the 64-year-old when he was assistant to former Scotland boss Gordon Strachan, and he believes his Hibs team will encounter a Dundee side set up to ensure there is no repeat of Saturday’s capitulation.

“I’ve only got really positive things to say about my experience with Mark,” he said.

“I really liked him as a person and as a coach he was really thoughtful. I wish him all the best. He’s only a couple of games in.

“It’s going to be a difficult game. They had a really disappointing result against Livingston but I watched their game against Celtic and they showed a real desire not to get beat in that one.

“Everyone can beat each other in this league so we really have to be at our very best against Dundee and have to have the right mentality, which we have in the last couple of weeks.”

Hibs are currently fourth in the Premiership but are only five points ahead of 10th-place Ross County.

“Because it’s so tight, it doesn’t feel like we’re secure in fourth,” said Maloney.

“The form’s been good over the last couple of weeks but it’s definitely not the time to take the foot off the gas.

“I think the last few weeks have been positive. Things have been a lot more consistent, but this is such an important period between now and the international break, and that will show where we are as a team.

“Below third place, we all seem to be beating each other, so the opportunity is there for anyone who can go on a run. We hope we’re the team that goes on that run.”

Maloney is currently dealing with a lengthy absentee list.

The Scot is still waiting to learn the full extent of Kevin Nisbet’s knee problem after the striker went off in the first half of Sunday’s goalless draw with Celtic, while goalkeeper Matt Macey is doubtful for the trip to Dundee.

“It’s difficult,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve ever been involved in a team with this much injuries but on the other hand it’s given opportunities to young players.”

