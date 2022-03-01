Solid start for Alex Lees and Zak Crawley as England warm up for West Indies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Solid start for Alex Lees and Zak Crawley as England warm up for West Indies

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 4:22 pm
Zak Crawley hit a fluent half-century (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Zak Crawley hit a fluent half-century (Jason O'Brien/PA)

Newcomer Alex Lees and Zak Crawley began England’s tour of the West Indies with a wicketless first session in their only warm-up clash in Antigua, kicking off the much-discussed “red-ball reset” in sturdy fashion.

Much has changed off the field since they were thrashed 4-0 in the Ashes, with head coach Chris Silverwood, assistant Graham Thorpe and director of cricket Ashley Giles all sacked, while champion seamers James Anderson and Stuart Broad have been overlooked with an eye on the future.

Hopes are high that the on-field shift will also be sizeable after a string of desperate batting displays in Australia and their latest opening pair made a solid start in reaching 65 without loss on the first morning against a CWI President’s XI.

Held at the renovated Coolidge Cricket Ground – previously known for its unwanted association with fraudster Allen Stanford – this 12-a-side outing represents the tourists’ entire competitive build-up for next week’s first Test and a chance for the uncapped Lees (11 not out) to forge a partnership with Crawley (52no).

The left-hander was reassuringly steady, seeing off a new-ball burst from Shermon Lewis and Preston McSween with a well-rehearsed defence. With Crawley unfurling a couple of crisp drives to get the scoreboard ticking, Lees scored a solitary run in his first half-hour as he settled in and banked time at the crease with nothing more than a couple of strangled lbw appeals to concern him.

He finally freed his arms when Colin Archibald offered him some width, punching the ball in front of point for four after 37 deliveries of watching and waiting, and picked up another before settling for an unbeaten 11 at lunch.

It was Crawley who took the game forward, easing into his status as the senior top-order batter. He pierced the infield eight times on his way to a fluent half-century, raising his bat just before the interval.

He was striking the ball nicely, as he so often does, but also operating with a little more conservatism outside off stump. For captain Joe Root, who has moved up to number three to offer the top order some resilience, it was a satisfying watching brief.

