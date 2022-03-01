Jonas Eidevall expects a ‘top game’ when Arsenal Women host Reading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jonas Eidevall expects a ‘top game’ when Arsenal Women host Reading

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 4:33 pm
Arsenal Women manager Jonas Eidevall (Jacob King/PA)
Arsenal Women manager Jonas Eidevall expects a “top game” when his league leaders host sixth-placed Reading in the Women’s Super League on Wednesday.

Arsenal go into the game with a two-point lead over Chelsea, although the Blues have a game in hand over the Gunners.

Reading have impressed this season, and are currently just one point behind fifth-placed Manchester City.

“I think the league has shown that you need to be careful and very respectful for any game, going in, doing the basics (right),” Eidevall said.

“Reading, apart from the two last games, they have been in amazing form, and have had amazing results so it’s a top team in the league and we expect it to be a top game.”

With Chelsea not playing again in the WSL until March 10, Arsenal have the opportunity to go eight points clear if they can beat Reading and then Birmingham this weekend, but Eidevall insists he is not focused on Chelsea.

“The only thing I can do is for us to do our best tomorrow against Reading, but what Chelsea’s doing and what Chelsea is thinking – I care more about my pancakes this evening than I care about what situation that leaves them in, that’s their problem,” he said.

“My focus is Arsenal and maybe pancakes tonight.”

Elsewhere Everton travel to Aston Villa, and Izzy Christiansen wants the Blues to build on their 2-0 win over Charlton in the Women’s FA Cup at the weekend.

“It’s enjoying the highs and enjoying that victory over Charlton,” she told the club website.

“We scored two excellent goals, played some fantastic football.

“We want to use this result as a building block to create some momentum.

“As long as we can control the elements that are within our control, I believe this team will begin to move forwards.”

