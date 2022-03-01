Jonas Eidevall expects a ‘top game’ when Arsenal Women host Reading

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arsenal Women manager Jonas Eidevall expects a “top game” when his league leaders host sixth-placed Reading in the Women’s Super League on Wednesday.

Arsenal go into the game with a two-point lead over Chelsea, although the Blues have a game in hand over the Gunners.

Reading have impressed this season, and are currently just one point behind fifth-placed Manchester City.

“I think the league has shown that you need to be careful and very respectful for any game, going in, doing the basics (right),” Eidevall said.

“Reading, apart from the two last games, they have been in amazing form, and have had amazing results so it’s a top team in the league and we expect it to be a top game.”

With Chelsea not playing again in the WSL until March 10, Arsenal have the opportunity to go eight points clear if they can beat Reading and then Birmingham this weekend, but Eidevall insists he is not focused on Chelsea.

“The only thing I can do is for us to do our best tomorrow against Reading, but what Chelsea’s doing and what Chelsea is thinking – I care more about my pancakes this evening than I care about what situation that leaves them in, that’s their problem,” he said.

“My focus is Arsenal and maybe pancakes tonight.”

Elsewhere Everton travel to Aston Villa, and Izzy Christiansen wants the Blues to build on their 2-0 win over Charlton in the Women’s FA Cup at the weekend.

“It’s enjoying the highs and enjoying that victory over Charlton,” she told the club website.

“We scored two excellent goals, played some fantastic football.

“We want to use this result as a building block to create some momentum.

“As long as we can control the elements that are within our control, I believe this team will begin to move forwards.”