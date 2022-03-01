Raith send controversial striker David Goodwillie back to Clyde on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Raith send controversial striker David Goodwillie back to Clyde on loan

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 4:53 pm Updated: March 1, 2022, 5:27 pm
David Goodwillie has returned to Clyde on loan until the end of the season (Jeff Holmes/PA)
David Goodwillie has returned to Clyde on loan until the end of the season (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Cinch Scottish League One side Clyde have confirmed the loan signing of former Scotland striker David Goodwillie from Raith until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old, who was found by a judge in a civil case in 2017 to have raped a woman, had joined Raith from The Bully Wee at the end of the January transfer window.

As a result of the move, several prominent supporters, directors and sponsors, including high-profile author Val McDermid, withdrew their backing of Raith while two of the six club directors quit.

Raith subsequently apologised, confirming Goodwillie would not be playing for them and they reviewed the forward’s contractual position, having signed a two-and-a-half year deal, as well the composition of their board.

On Tuesday, Clyde announced Goodwillie would now be spending the rest of the campaign back at Broadwood.

“Following an initial approach by Raith Rovers, and subsequent agreement between the two clubs, we can confirm that David Goodwillie has returned to Broadwood on loan until the end of the 2021-22 season,” a Clyde club statement read.

“This enables David to return to first-team activities including training and playing and, in doing so, continue his career in football at the current time.”

A brief statement from Raith read: “The club can confirm that we have agreed terms with Clyde FC for a loan arrangement for David Goodwillie until the end of the current season.

“We would like to thank Clyde FC for their co-operation.”

McDermid quickly responded to the loan move, tweeting: “Disgusted doesn’t even begin to touch it. All that mealy-mouthed stuff from the board about contract-ending negotiations? Do @RaithRovers think we’ll all have forgotten about this by the end of the season?”

First minister Nicola Sturgeon labelled the return move “as wrong as the signing by Raith Rovers” and added: “I strongly support rehabilitation but it must start with remorse. Someone who has shown none for the trauma he caused cannot be a sporting role model.”

Sturgeon also shared a post from Rape Crisis Scotland describing the transfer as “a shameful decision that sends yet another clear message of disregard to survivors of rape and sexual violence”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]