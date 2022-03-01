Raith send controversial striker David Goodwillie back to Clyde on loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cinch Scottish League One side Clyde have confirmed the loan signing of former Scotland striker David Goodwillie from Raith until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old, who was found by a judge in a civil case in 2017 to have raped a woman, had joined Raith from The Bully Wee at the end of the January transfer window.

As a result of the move, several prominent supporters, directors and sponsors, including high-profile author Val McDermid, withdrew their backing of Raith while two of the six club directors quit.

Raith subsequently apologised, confirming Goodwillie would not be playing for them and they reviewed the forward’s contractual position, having signed a two-and-a-half year deal, as well the composition of their board.

On Tuesday, Clyde announced Goodwillie would now be spending the rest of the campaign back at Broadwood.

“Following an initial approach by Raith Rovers, and subsequent agreement between the two clubs, we can confirm that David Goodwillie has returned to Broadwood on loan until the end of the 2021-22 season,” a Clyde club statement read.

“This enables David to return to first-team activities including training and playing and, in doing so, continue his career in football at the current time.”

A brief statement from Raith read: “The club can confirm that we have agreed terms with Clyde FC for a loan arrangement for David Goodwillie until the end of the current season.

“We would like to thank Clyde FC for their co-operation.”

McDermid quickly responded to the loan move, tweeting: “Disgusted doesn’t even begin to touch it. All that mealy-mouthed stuff from the board about contract-ending negotiations? Do @RaithRovers think we’ll all have forgotten about this by the end of the season?”

First minister Nicola Sturgeon labelled the return move “as wrong as the signing by Raith Rovers” and added: “I strongly support rehabilitation but it must start with remorse. Someone who has shown none for the trauma he caused cannot be a sporting role model.”

Sturgeon also shared a post from Rape Crisis Scotland describing the transfer as “a shameful decision that sends yet another clear message of disregard to survivors of rape and sexual violence”.