Dundee United boss Tam Courts expects ‘tough’ Livingston clash

Dundee United head coach Tam Courts feels his side’s trip to Livingston will pit two high-performing teams against each other.

Livi have taken 11 points from their last six matches – only Celtic have gathered more – while Dundee United have notched 10 points from their past seven games.

Courts knows that United will not be able to give anything less than 100 per cent at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

“That’s the great thing about Livingston, they keep every opponent they face honest,” Courts said.

“They are a very energetic team, good experience, well balanced, and whatever they have been doing recently has obviously worked in their favour because they are second in the six-match form guide.

“So we know we are in for a tough game but we are feeling pretty positive about ourselves right now.

“From a defensive standpoint we are looking pretty strong, pretty resilient, and I think the form of Marc McNulty, Tony Watt, Nicky Clark when he comes on, and our attacking players, I think we can feel pretty optimistic about taking something from the game.”