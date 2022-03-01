Callum Davidson wants Saints to play with ‘zest and enthusiasm’ against Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Callum Davidson wants Saints to play with ‘zest and enthusiasm’ against Rangers

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 5:00 pm
Callum Davidson’s Saints host Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Callum Davidson's Saints host Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Callum Davidson has challenged St Johnstone to replicate the performance they delivered in their last home game against Hearts as they prepare to host Rangers on Wednesday.

The Perth side recently defeated the third-placed Jambos 2-1 with an impressive display.

Although they subsequently suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat at Ross County last weekend, manager Davidson is hoping positive memories of their last game at McDiarmid Park will help inspire his relegation battlers when they face the defending champions.

“We take a lot of positives from the Hearts game,” he said.

“We managed to compete against the third-best team in the league and we’re going to have to do that again against Rangers.

“The main thing for me is to make sure the lads are confident and can play with a zest and enthusiasm. 

“You could see that against Hearts and we need to maintain that play and that commitment to the game.

“We’ll need to work extremely hard and we’ll need a bit of luck to get a result. We hope to take three points but it will be very tough.”

Saints looked to be in deep trouble when they lost 10 games in a row in all competitions through the winter, but they have now collected points from five of their last seven matches and are two points above relegation rivals Dundee, who have a game in hand.

Despite the defeat at County on Saturday, Davidson is confident his team are still heading in the right direction.

“Consistency is the big thing for us now,” he said.

“We’ve definitely turned the corner because we’re now scoring goals but there are certain things we can do better. I said to the players in January there are going to be a lot of ups and downs.

“We’ve got to make sure we don’t get too high when we win or too low when we lose because there’s always another game round the corner.”

Saints made Rangers work hard for their 2-1 victory on their last visit to Perth in September.

“We took the lead then conceded a penalty and they won it with a wonder goal by James Tavernier,” recalled Davidson.

“That seems a long time ago and there’s probably been a lot of changes in our team since then. They’ve also got a new manager so it’s going to be a different game.”

