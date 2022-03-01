Mark McGhee insists Dundee need to ‘produce results and performances again’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mark McGhee insists Dundee need to ‘produce results and performances again’

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 5:33 pm
Mark McGhee told his players to play in the present (Steve Welsh/PA)
Dundee manager Mark McGhee has told his side to play in the present and not be overawed by the implications of results as they prepare to host Hibernian.

A 4-0 defeat to Livingston in McGhee’s first home game in charge on Saturday left Dundee two points adrift of St Johnstone at the bottom of the cinch Premiership.

Wins over Hearts and Peterhead, the latter in the Scottish Cup, had lifted confidence before James McPake was sacked, and Dundee almost took a point from Celtic Park in McGhee’s first game in charge.

And the 64-year-old stressed that his players cannot allow negative thoughts to dominate following Saturday’s shocker.

McGhee said: “Anything can happen between now and the end of the season. We are only two points behind St Johnstone, we are preparing in every way possible, all the contingency plans are getting put in place.

“The players need to produce results and performances again before they can get onside with the supporters.

“There’s been a little bit of a disappointment about this season, especially after earning promotion last year.

“There’s been a certain lethargy about our play this year. The main message from myself and the coaching staff is play the game irrespective of the implications that come our way.

“It’s about playing in the present. We’ve got to make sure that we are keeping our head above water and try and grab a win from somewhere, we have an emotion and a determination to grab results from now which hopefully guarantees Premiership football for another season.”

Midfielder Paul McGowan called for more fight from his team-mates following Saturday’s capitulation.

McGowan said: “I don’t think Livi will get an easier game this season. We were the home team on Saturday and the criticism that we got was justified and it wasn’t good enough from anyone that was on the park at the weekend.

“It’s hard to look at something specific and say that’s what went wrong, we just weren’t at it and we can’t just make excuses, it’s important we get a reaction against Hibs, nobody did themselves justice.

“We let ourselves and the club down, we rolled over too easily for my liking. There is no hiding from the fact that we are in a relegation fight, we need to move on and show more about us.

“It isn’t going to be pretty, we need to make it hard and repeat what we did against the likes of Hearts and Celtic, we need to show more about us.

“The buck stops with the players. We’ve recently lost a manager and a new one has come in, we aim to make this a difficult place to play, we never showed bottle on Saturday and it’s unacceptable.

“It’s way below the standards we’ve been showing, the criticism from the fans is justified.”

