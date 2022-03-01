Stephen Robinson calls for bravery on the ball from St Mirren at Celtic Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson has called for bravery on the ball from his players at Celtic Park.

Robinson’s Saints debut was undermined by an early red card for Connor Ronan but he was still disappointed with the way his new team passed the ball during a 2-0 defeat by Hearts.

“We need to be brave,” the former Motherwell manager said. “Any time you go to Celtic Park or Ibrox, you have to be brave on the ball.

“You obviously have to defend, there’s no doubt about it, and you have to be on top of your game defensively, but you have to pass the ball.

“We didn’t pass the ball on Saturday, even close to the way I want to play.

“We have to be brave and make those brave decisions under pressure to relieve the pressure on us. You can’t defend for 96 minutes at Celtic Park.”

Robinson, who took charge last Tuesday, added: “I am getting to know the players and what they are all about.

“Slowly but surely I will implement my style on the team in terms of how we want to pass the ball and progress up the pitch but we can’t do that overnight.

“We have got a group of players who can achieve things this season and can get results and we just have to tap into that and make sure we can continue the form they showed previously.”

Robinson decided against challenging Ronan’s red card for a high tackle on Beni Baningime.

“I can see why the referee sent him off to be honest,” he said.

“I genuinely don’t think there was any malice. But when you slow it down, and you get trial by Sportscene and all the rest of it, it doesn’t look great.

“The boy took a bad touch and he did catch him so there’s no point appealing, I think it will stand.”