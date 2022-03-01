Michael Smith missing for Hearts as Aberdeen visit Tynecastle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Michael Smith missing for Hearts as Aberdeen visit Tynecastle

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 6:03 pm
Michael Smith has been troubled by back spasms (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson is set to have plenty of options to select from as his side host Aberdeen in the cinch Premiership on Wednesday.

Michael Smith is the only definite absentee as he continues to be troubled by back spasms.

The key trio of Craig Gordon, Craig Halkett and Liam Boyce all returned to action in Saturday’s 2-0 win at St Mirren.

Aberdeen have been dealt a new blow with the news that on-loan Celtic left-back Adam Montgomery is facing a lay-off with the injury he sustained against Dundee United on Saturday.

Scott Brown is pushing for a return from a hamstring injury, while others who missed out at the weekend through illness or injury, including Calvin Ramsay, Jonny Hayes and Jack MacKenzie, will face late checks.

Marley Watkins (foot), Mikey Devlin (ankle) and Andrew Considine (knee) all remain sidelined.

