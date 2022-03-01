Michael Smith missing for Hearts as Aberdeen visit Tynecastle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson is set to have plenty of options to select from as his side host Aberdeen in the cinch Premiership on Wednesday.

Michael Smith is the only definite absentee as he continues to be troubled by back spasms.

The key trio of Craig Gordon, Craig Halkett and Liam Boyce all returned to action in Saturday’s 2-0 win at St Mirren.

Aberdeen have been dealt a new blow with the news that on-loan Celtic left-back Adam Montgomery is facing a lay-off with the injury he sustained against Dundee United on Saturday.

Scott Brown is pushing for a return from a hamstring injury, while others who missed out at the weekend through illness or injury, including Calvin Ramsay, Jonny Hayes and Jack MacKenzie, will face late checks.

Marley Watkins (foot), Mikey Devlin (ankle) and Andrew Considine (knee) all remain sidelined.