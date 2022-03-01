Glenn Middleton sidelined for St Johnstone as parent club Rangers visit Perth By Press Association March 1, 2022, 6:39 pm Glenn Middleton cannot feature for St Johnstone (Robert Perry/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up On-loan forward Glenn Middleton is not allowed to play for St Johnstone against parent club Rangers at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday. Goalkeeper Zander Clark has an outside chance of returning from a calf problem. Cammy MacPherson (shoulder), Callum Booth (groin), Shaun Rooney, Craig Bryson (both ankle), Chris Kane and David Wotherspoon (both knee) are all set to remain on the sidelines. Rangers have seven players missing for the trip to Perth. Aaron Ramsey, Filip Helander, Amad Diallo, Ryan Jack and Steven Davis are all missing. Long-term absentees Ianis Hagi (knee) and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) are still sidelined. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal James Tavernier targets ‘perfect’ end to the season as Rangers chase Celtic Aaron Ramsey will be assessed ahead of Rangers’ clash with Motherwell Rangers to start Aaron Ramsey and Filip Helander against Annan in Scottish Cup Ryan Jack misses Hibernian clash as Filip Helander nears Rangers return