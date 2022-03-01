Tyson Fury’s ‘face-off’ with Dillian Whyte – Tuesday’s sporting social By Press Association March 1, 2022, 6:39 pm Tyson Fury was at Wembley on Tuesday (John Walton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 1. Football All set for Pancake Day. PANCAKE PANCAKE PANCAKE 🏃🏼♂️💨— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) March 1, 2022 Happy #PancakeDay! 🥞🤤🎨 @flippinartdude pic.twitter.com/0fSu4xHxk3— West Ham United (@WestHam) March 1, 2022 Steph Houghton was on the comeback trail. 1 week post-op! 🤕More motivated to work harder than ever to be back on the pitch doing what I love! ⏳Comeback soon! 🔋💪🏼Thank you for those that messaged over the last week! Means the world! x pic.twitter.com/6fLXIsLGo6— Steph Houghton MBE (@stephhoughton2) March 1, 2022 Zlatan chilled. Keep calm pic.twitter.com/ap6P9MVVXu— Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) March 1, 2022 Diogo Jota was still celebrating. 🤩🤩🏆 pic.twitter.com/HNolvcX3QA— Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) March 1, 2022 Boxing No Dillian Whyte, no problem for Tyson Fury. Curling Back to the day job for Olympic gold medallist Vicky Wright. Welcoming back our Olympic champion nurse Vicky Wright 🥌 🥇 pic.twitter.com/HJ5KbhuWJZ— NHS Forth Valley (@NHSForthValley) March 1, 2022 Cricket Jason Roy pulled out of the IPL to spend more time with his family. IPL 2022. pic.twitter.com/fZ0LofBgSE— Jason Roy (@JasonRoy20) March 1, 2022 Alex Hartley enjoyed New Zealand. Queenstown you are truly truly stunning! 😍😍😍Now I should get back to doing some work 📝 The World Cup is just around the corner #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/uLNoztrDpB— Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) March 1, 2022 Danni Wyatt celebrated a special day on the calendar. Happy Pancake day 🥞😊— Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) March 1, 2022 Australia settled in on their tour of Pakistan. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Steve Smith (@steve_smith49) Athletics Usain Bolt continued to enjoy retirement. “Motivated, Be Motivated, Still Motivated”~ #CY #LivingTheDream pic.twitter.com/aTDYFEkYON— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) March 1, 2022 No sponsor? No problem. It's actually crazy that I'm making teams at the highest level in the sport, with no kit sponsor! The amount of extra time & work it takes creating my own brand (IG @unsignedsport) ontop of all the training and traveling I have to do, because the other brands see no value in me.— Lorraine Ugen (@loralski) March 1, 2022 Jazmin Sawyers was ready for Belgrade. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Jazmin Sawyers (@jazminsawyers) St David’s Day 💙 A Happy #StDavidsDay to @aaronramsey and all of our supporters in Wales. pic.twitter.com/8vnrqzObHV— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) March 1, 2022 Happy #StDavidsDay to all Welsh Toffees! 🏴Who has been your favourite @Cymru Blue in our history? 🔵 pic.twitter.com/zhWk8CBM7P— Everton (@Everton) March 1, 2022 Wishing a very happy St David's Day to all our Welsh supporters 🦁Here's the class of 2017 with a special rendition of Calon Lân.#StDavidsDay pic.twitter.com/uk5OIxnffr— British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) March 1, 2022 Sir Tom Jones. Max Boyce. London Welsh Male Voice Choir. Wembley ’99 🎶 Happy #StDavidsDay! Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Sant hapus! 🏴 pic.twitter.com/nAYwBfG1D3— Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 1, 2022 Formula One Lando Norris had pancakes on his mind. Lando ❤️ pancakes. 🥞#PancakeDay pic.twitter.com/9LmiBMnHd0— McLaren (@McLarenF1) March 1, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Tyson Fury to face Dillian Whyte at Wembley in WBC heavyweight title defence Tyson Fury announces social media blackout ahead of fight with Dillian Whyte Fury goes silent and a date to remember – Tuesday’s sporting social McGregor meets Bieber and Salah returns – Tuesday’s sporting social