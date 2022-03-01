No worries for Livingston boss David Martindale ahead of Dundee United game By Press Association March 1, 2022, 6:59 pm David Martindale’s side face Dundee United (Jane Barlow/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Livingston manager David Martindale expects to have a near full-strength squad to select from for the visit of Dundee United. Defender Jack McMillan still has a “slight knock” and may not be fit enough to return but everyone else is available. Russian goalkeeper Ivan Konovalov made his first appearance in the match-day squad as a substitute in last weekend’s win at Dundee. Dundee United midfielder Dylan Levitt will miss out with the hamstring injury that forced him off against Aberdeen. But the Wales international could return for the weekend. Adrian Sporle and Peter Pawlett are working their way back to fitness. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Prospect of European football is big incentive for my players – David Martindale Livingston boss David Martindale vows to help new Russian signing Ivan Konovalov Ross Graham’s dreams came true with goal for Dundee United against Rangers Dortmund delight deflates as Dundee United draw damages Rangers title defence