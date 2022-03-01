Aidan Fitzpatrick fires Queen of the South into Challenge Cup final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Queen of the South booked their place in the Scottish Challenge Cup final with a 1-0 win at League One leaders Cove Rangers.

The visitors took an early lead after two minutes when Aidan Fitzpatrick was played clear down the right before drilling an angled shot into the top corner.

Rangers were close to an equaliser midway through the first half when Mitch Megginson’s shot bounced back off the post and Fraser Fyvie’s follow-up was saved.

Queens keeper Joshua Rae produced another smart save from Robbie Leitch early in the second half before at the other end, Kyle Gourlay denied Ruben Soares-Junior as the striker went through on goal.

Cove midfielder Blair Yule saw his low effort saved before Gourlay then stopped Fitzpatrick grabbing a late second as Queens sealed their place in the final against Kilmarnock or Raith.