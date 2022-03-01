Aidan Fitzpatrick fires Queen of the South into Challenge Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Aidan Fitzpatrick fires Queen of the South into Challenge Cup final

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 9:39 pm
Former Partick Thistle frontman Aidan Fitzpatrick was on target early on (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Former Partick Thistle frontman Aidan Fitzpatrick was on target early on (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Queen of the South booked their place in the Scottish Challenge Cup final with a 1-0 win at League One leaders Cove Rangers.

The visitors took an early lead after two minutes when Aidan Fitzpatrick was played clear down the right before drilling an angled shot into the top corner.

Rangers were close to an equaliser midway through the first half when Mitch Megginson’s shot bounced back off the post and Fraser Fyvie’s follow-up was saved.

Queens keeper Joshua Rae produced another smart save from Robbie Leitch early in the second half before at the other end, Kyle Gourlay denied Ruben Soares-Junior as the striker went through on goal.

Cove midfielder Blair Yule saw his low effort saved before Gourlay then stopped Fitzpatrick grabbing a late second as Queens sealed their place in the final against Kilmarnock or Raith.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal