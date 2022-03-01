Ryan Edmondson picks up point for Port Vale with goal in Harrogate draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ryan Edmondson picks up point for Port Vale with goal in Harrogate draw

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 9:47 pm
Ryan Edmondson forced a draw at Harrogate (Tim Goode/PA)
On-loan Leeds striker Ryan Edmondson scored his second goal in as many matches to extend Port Vale’s unbeaten run to a ninth game following a 1-1 draw at Harrogate.

Midfielder Alex Pattison had earlier become the fourth Harrogate player this season to hit double figures in front of goal, giving Simon Weaver’s men a half-time lead.

Vale could have been the first to draw blood but midfielder Ben Garrity missed the target with two free headers before the quarter-hour mark, brushing the top of the netting from a Chris Hussey corner and then directing James Gibbons’ free-kick wide.

Instead, Harrogate forged in front midway through the half with an excellent team goal as Jack Muldoon exchanged passes with Jack Diamond before teeing up Pattison, who calmly rolled the ball past Tomas Holy from 10 yards.

But the visitors levelled at the second half’s midway point when Harrogate-born Edmondson, just two minutes after seeing a header disallowed for a push, climbed highest in the home box to nod Gibbons’ left-wing cross past Mark Oxley.

The visitors might even have grabbed maximum points in the fourth minute of stoppage time but James Wilson’s thumping 20-yard drive clipped the crossbar.

