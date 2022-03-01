Conor Wilkinson denies Northampton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Conor Wilkinson denies Northampton

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 9:49 pm
Conor Wilkinson equalised for Walsall (Simon Galloway/PA)
Conor Wilkinson equalised for Walsall (Simon Galloway/PA)

Promotion-chasing Northampton were held to a 1-1 draw by Michael Flynn’s resurgent Walsall at Sixfields.

After Mitch Pinnock struck the opener, Conor Wilkinson equalised to leave the Cobblers second in League Two.

Northampton were gifted the opening goal just four minutes in when Carl Rushworth scuffed his clearance straight to Pinnock and he held off the defender to slam into the bottom corner.

Wilkinson nodded wide and Liam Roberts needed strong fists to beat away Joss Labadie’s fierce drive as Walsall sought a swift reply.

But Northampton also had chances to go further in front before half-time with Louis Appere flicking just wide and Pinnock shooting tamely into the gloves of Rushworth when well-placed.

Wilkinson made the home side pay for their wasteful finishing by slamming home the equaliser from George Miller’s lay-off five minutes into the second half.

The momentum was now with the away side and Wilkinson side-footed a good chance wide and Miller had a free header but could not convert.

Northampton were poor in the second half but should have snatched victory in stoppage time, Sam Hoskins heading against the post from close range.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]