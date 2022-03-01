Uche Ikpeazu deals Derby damaging blow with late Cardiff winner

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Uche Ikpeazu dealt Derby’s Sky Bet Championship survival prospects a damaging blow with his late winner securing a 1-0 Cardiff victory.

Both sides had hit the frame of the goal – Cardiff outscoring Derby two to one on that count – but the contest seemed destined for a goalless draw until Ikpeazu, on as a 66th-minute substitute, stuck out a foot from Perry Ng’s cross.

The 85th-minute winner was Ikpeazu’s third for Cardiff since his January loan move from Middlesbrough, and surely eases the Bluebirds’ last lingering relegation concerns.

It is not such a rosy picture for Derby, who were eight points from safety at kick-off and have now lost three games on the bounce.

Rams boss Wayne Rooney knows games are fast running out and, coupled with doubts over the club’s very future with Derby still yet to provide proof of funding for the rest of season, this is an extremely worrying time for everyone connected with the club.

Cardiff started the night just two places above the relegation zone, but four wins in eight games had given them breathing space from the clubs below them.

The Bluebirds were 13 points clear of Barnsley in 22nd and there was a more familiar look about Steve Morison’s side.

Joel Bagan, Ryan Wintle, Isaak Davies and Jordan Hugill were all recalled after being rested for the weekend defeat to leaders Fulham as Derby captain Tom Lawrence completed a three-match ban.

Derby launched dangerous attacks down both flanks early on, but it was Cardiff who came closest during the first half.

A home corner was cleared to the edge of the area for Tommy Doyle to volley against the crossbar, the Manchester City loanee within inches of his second Cardiff goal.

Jordan Hugill header’s ended up on the roof of the Derby net, but it was the visitors who were asking most of the questions as the half wore on.

Lee Buchanan dragged a shot wide under pressure from Cody Drameh and Ebosele slipped past Bagan before firing over.

Bagan was having a tough evening against the Nathan Byrne and Ebosele combination down his flank, and former Cardiff loanee Ravel Morrison was off target with another Rams’ attempt.

Derby were almost punished by some hesitant defending at the start of the second half when Doyle’s deflected shot looped into the air.

Bagan was first to react to cross but Hugill was unable to turn the ball goalwards as Derby defenders closed on him.

Derby were denied as Ebosele centred and Morrison rose highest in a crowded box.

Alex Smithies pushed his header on to the upright and substitute Colin Kazim-Richards’ follow-up drive fell the wrong side of the post from a Derby perspective.

Cardiff pushed in the closing stages and Joe Ralls crashed an angled effort against the crossbar, but it did not matter as Ikpeazu maintained his scoring knack.