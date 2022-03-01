Bristol Rovers battle past 10-man Barrow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bristol Rovers battle past 10-man Barrow

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 9:53 pm
Bristol Rovers secured a hard-fought win (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Bristol Rovers secured a hard-fought win (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Antony Evans fired a spectacular long-range winner as Bristol Rovers maintained their rise towards the League Two play-off zone with a 1-0 home win over 10-man Barrow.

The visitors were up against it from the 32nd minute when Leon Clarke was pulled down from behind when clear on goal by last man Niall Canavan, who was shown a straight red card.

James Belshaw had made an early save from Oliver Banks’ volley but Barrow’s Paul Farman was busier, keeping out efforts from Harry Anderson and Evans.

Anderson also went close with a 25-yard shot on 19 minutes which flew inches wide.

Clarke fired over in the second half while Farman saved well from substitute Aaron Collins.

Rovers struggled to make their advantage count against some tenacious defending until midfielder Evans unleashed an unstoppable shot from 25 yards on 82 minutes.

Spirited Barrow had chances to equalise late on, Josh Gordon and Banks having shots saved by Belshaw and Matthew Platt striking a post.

