Christopher Missilou nets equaliser as Oldham take vital point from Crawley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Christopher Missilou nets equaliser as Oldham take vital point from Crawley

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 9:54 pm
Christopher Missilou (left) netted Oldham’s equaliser (Tess Derry/PA)
Christopher Missilou (left) netted Oldham’s equaliser (Tess Derry/PA)

Christopher Missilou’s second-half equaliser clinched Oldham a vital point in their fight against relegation from League Two in a battling 2-2 draw at Crawley.

After Hallam Hope’s opener for the Latics, two goals in three minutes from Ashley Nadesan put Crawley on course for victory before Frenchman Missilou struck with 20 minutes remaining to make it seven games unbeaten under boss John Sheridan.

Crawley head coach John Yems went into the game with Lewis Young as his new assistant following Lee Bradbury’s departure to take the managerial role at National League side Eastleigh.

On-loan midfielder Isaac Hutchinson had the ball in the net early on for Reds only for it to be ruled offside before Oldham – with only three away wins in the league this season – went close.

A free-kick by Nicky Adams was only half cleared and Missilou fired the rebound over from a good position.

Hutchinson saw a long-range shot deflect onto the crossbar and Tom Nichols had a close-range header saved by goalkeeper Danny Rogers before Oldham top-scorer Davis Keillor-Dunn sent a deflected shot wide at the other end.

Jack Powell saw a deflected shot go wide of the post for Crawley before striker Hope fired Oldham ahead with his fourth of the season into the top corner after 56 minutes.

But Crawley hit back in style with Nadesan scoring twice in three minutes around the hour mark with well-placed shots to take his season’s tally to seven.

Nadesan first beat goalkeeper Rogers following a long throughball and later slotted home after being set up by Hutchinson.

Oldham drew level after 70 minutes when good work by Hope set up Missilou and he fired the ball home with a shot off the post.

The game ended controversially with Yems being shown two cards by referee Alan Young and being sent to the stands for the second time in three matches.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal