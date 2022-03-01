Finn Azaz goal earns Newport a draw against leaders – and a place in top seven

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Newport moved into the Sky Bet League Two play-off places after holding top of the table Forest Green to a 1-1 draw.

Finn Azaz struck early for the Exiles but Jack Aitchison’s second-half goal ensured the visitors left Rodney Parade with a point.

The hosts opened the scoring after just two minutes when Robert Street’s cross found Azaz in the box. The striker calmly controlled the ball before launching a left-footed shot, which found the back if the net.

Newport came close to doubling their lead but were denied by visiting goalkeeper Luke McGee, who blocked a fierce shot from Azaz with the striker clean through on goal.

McGee came to Forest Green’s rescue again when Azaz played in Dom Telford only to be denied by the visiting keeper’s boot, meaning the hosts turned around with a 1-0 lead.

Aitchison equalised in the 55th minute with a left-footed shot which beat Nick Townsend to find the bottom left corner of the net.

Tempers flared with six minutes remaining when Newport’s James Clarke was sent off for dragging down Jamille Matt.

The visitors pushed hard for the winner, but Newport’s defence remained intact.