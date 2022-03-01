Leyton Orient earn dramatic draw with Colchester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leyton Orient earn dramatic draw with Colchester

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 9:59 pm
Leyton Orient left it late (Pete Byrne/PA)
Leyton Orient left it late (Pete Byrne/PA)

A stoppage-time equaliser from Ethan Coleman rescued Leyton Orient a point in a 2-2 draw with fellow strugglers Colchester.

Ruel Sotiriou put Orient ahead but Myles Kenlock and Owura Edwards responded befoe Coleman’s late intervention.

Orient had a strong penalty appeal turned down when Sotiriou tumbled under Shamal George’s challenge in the area but was booked for simulation.

Sotiriou then went close but the hosts almost went ahead five minutes after the break when Os keeper Lawrence Vigouroux denied Freddie Sears.

Orient broke the deadlock in the 66th minute through Sotiriou, who cracked home a ferocious shot from the edge of the area after Coleman had pounced on George’s poor clearance.

But Colchester levelled in the 75th minute when Kenlock stooped to head in Alan Judge’s corner from close range.

And four minutes later, Edwards prodded home substitute John Akinde’s header down from Judge’s free-kick to give the Us the lead.

But Coleman responded in the third minute of stoppage time after a free-kick had not been cleared.

