Laurence Maguire double enables Chesterfield to hit back and beat Notts County

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chesterfield reduced the gap at the top of the National League table to three points by coming from behind to defeat Notts County 3-1.

A brilliant goal from Elisha Sam five minutes before half-time put County ahead but Chesterfield’s pressure paid off in the 60th minute when Laurence Maguire headed in Calvin Miller’s cross.

Maguire then grabbed a second at the back post with four minutes remaining, and there was still time for Chesterfield to win a penalty after Liam Mandeville was tripped – Akwasi Asante converting.

The result moved the Spireites closer to leaders Stockport, while County stay in seventh.