Omari Patrick and Tobi Sho-Silva on target as Carlisle see off Rochdale

Resurgent Carlisle secured a second-successive win as they pulled themselves three points clear of the League Two relegation places with a 2-0 victory at home to Rochdale.

Omari Patrick, who scored the only goal in Paul Simpson’s first game back in charge of the club on Saturday, opened the scoring.

And Tobi Sho-Silva secured the manager a welcome return to Brunton Park with his late second.

It was the first time since New Year’s Day that the Cumbrians have won back-to-back league games.

Krystian Dennis squandered an early chance as he headed the ball wide of the mark.

Down the other end, Mark Howard did well to tip Alex Newby’s effort over the crossbar.

Jay Lynch made a mistake as he spilled Jamie Devitt’s free-kick as Patrick pounced to power home the opener after 25 minutes.

Before the break, Patrick saw an effort hit the outside of the post as Carlisle pressed for a second goal.

Sho-Silva kept his calm as he rounded Lynch to slot home his second goal since joining the club at the death to seal maximum points.