James McClean on target before receiving late red card as Wigan defeat Fleetwood

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 10:23 pm
James McClean scored Wigan’s second goal (Martin Rickett/PA)
James McClean scored Wigan’s second goal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Wigan cemented their position in the automatic promotion spots of Sky Bet League One with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over struggling Fleetwood.

The visitors enjoyed the better of the opening half an hour, but could not make the most of Shayden Morris getting round the back of the home defence on three occasions.

Wigan almost scored with their first real attack, when Will Keane headed against a post from James McClean’s corner.

Keane did open the scoring eight minutes before half-time from the penalty spot, after Tendayi Darikwa had seen a shot handled by a visiting defender.

And McClean doubled the advantage five minutes later after good work from Callum Lang.

Wigan almost made it 3-0 in the second period, but Lang could only turn Darikwa’s cross against the outside of a post from a tight angle.

There was still time for drama in second-half stoppage-time, when McClean and former Wigan striker Joe Garner had to be dragged off each other, with both men receiving straight red card.

