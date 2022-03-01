Shrewsbury dominant as leaders Rotherham cling on for draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shrewsbury dominant as leaders Rotherham cling on for draw

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 10:23 pm
George Nurse almost won it for Shrewsbury (Nick Potts/PA)
George Nurse almost won it for Shrewsbury (Nick Potts/PA)

League One leaders Rotherham were forced to hang on for a point after a goalless draw against Shrewsbury.

The home side dominated the second half and hit the post through George Nurse, but the Millers stood firm to notch their sixth consecutive clean sheet on the road and maintain a seven-point gap over second-placed Wigan.

The runaway leaders started brightly and top scorer Michael Smith should have done better when he was on the end of a knock-down in the box, while Freddie Ladapo hesitated in front of goal after Oliver Rathbone’s clever pass.

Angus MacDonald could have made a memorable return from injury but blazed over following Nurse’s poor headed clearance.

Shrewsbury’s Ethan Ebanks-Landell failed to head home a golden chance at the back post before Ryan Bowman cut inside and forced Josh Vickers into his first save of the evening.

Matthew Pennington headed wide from a corner early in the second half before Luke Leahy’s volley whistled narrowly wide.

Nurse came closest just before the hour mark, his effort crashing against the inside of the post with Pennington unable to stab home the follow-up.

Nurse forced another save from Vickers whilst Tom Bloxham almost squeezed his effort under the keeper.

It took Rotherham until the 85th minute to muster an attempt in the second half when Ladapo glanced his header past the post.

