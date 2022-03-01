‘Super hungry’ Jamie Vardy can fire Leicester up league table – Brendan Rodgers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

‘Super hungry’ Jamie Vardy can fire Leicester up league table – Brendan Rodgers

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 10:54 pm
Jamie Vardy and James Maddison were on target for Leicester (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jamie Vardy and James Maddison were on target for Leicester (Martin Rickett/PA)

Brendan Rodgers believes Jamie Vardy can help fire Leicester up the table after he and James Maddison came off the bench to inspire the Foxes to a 2-0 victory over Burnley.

It was no coincidence that Leicester had not won a Premier League match since beating Liverpool 1-0 on December 28 – Vardy has been missing since that day with a hamstring injury.

But the 35-year-old returned for the final 18 minutes of this one and it was all he needed to set up fellow substitute Maddison’s 82nd-minute opener and then grab the second himself.

“It tells you everything,” Rodgers said. “I’m so happy he could be involved.

“The thinking was more that it was going to be Leeds (on Saturday) but in the last few days he looked really bright, really sharp and he wanted to come and help the team even if it was only for 15-20 minutes, and that tells you everything about his attitude.

“Then there’s his energy, he’s a real catalyst for us. You see his movement behind, his link-up play and then he’s always in position to score. It was a great introduction for him and it was great to have him back.”

Vardy’s last-minute strike was his 94th Premier League goal since turning 30 – breaking the record previously held by Ian Wright.

And the energy he injected showed how important he can be in turning around what has been an indifferent season for Leicester so far.

“He’s super hungry,” Rodgers added. “It’s been frustrating for him being out, watching the team. Hopefully we can keep him fit now and with one or two other players returning, it’s going to be big over the next few months.”

Leicester started the match knowing defeat would have left them only three points clear of a Burnley side who have been fighting relegation all season. But instead they moved back into mid-table and celebrated their first clean sheet away from home this campaign.

“Clean sheets are of course very important but you just want to win games,” Rodgers said. “I thought tonight was a real examination, physically and mentally. To come to Burnley, you know you’ve got to stay strong.

“To get two goals and keep a clean sheet shows that when our concentration is right we can do it. There are other games like Wolves where we’ve played well but didn’t get the result, we’ve made mistakes and wrong decisions. Tonight we didn’t give too much away, Kasper didn’t have much to do.”

Burnley could have escaped the bottom three for the first time since November with a win, but instead saw the momentum which had brought seven points from the last three games halted.

Maxwel Cornet had a goal ruled out for offside but they otherwise struggled to threaten Leicester, and had relied on four big saves from Nick Pope to avoid the game getting away from them earlier than it did.

“Tonight we were not quite on the level where we have been,” Sean Dyche said. “There were backward passes, poor decisions, no lack of energy but just a lack of clarity in our play.

“I mentioned it at half-time and thought we got a bit stronger in the second half without doing as well as we have been doing.

“I thought we could nick a draw and even at 1-0 I fancied us to do that – we nearly did from a set-piece – but it was just one that got away from us with our performance.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal