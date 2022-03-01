Paul Simpson delighted with winning return to Carlisle following Rochdale defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paul Simpson delighted with winning return to Carlisle following Rochdale defeat

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 11:07 pm
Paul Simpson’s Carlisle beat Rochdale (Mike Egerton/PA)
Paul Simpson was delighted after making a winning return to Brunton Park as resurgent Carlisle made it two wins on the spin with a 2-0 League Two victory over Rochdale.

The Cumbrians have picked up maximum points in Simpson’s two games since returning to try to help the club maintain their proud Football League status.

Omari Patrick, who netted the winner at Leyton Orient on Saturday, opened the scoring in the first half before Tobi Sho-Silva wrapped up the points late on.

Victory saw Carlisle open up a welcome three-point gap over the dreaded trapdoor to non-league football.

“The players showed immense character out there once again,” praised Simpson. “It was a fantastic atmosphere. I’m pleased to be back and I’m delighted with the result.

“I’m enjoying it at the moment, I’m enjoying watching the players going out there and doing their stuff.

“As I said before I’m not sure what’s gone on before, but the players have been brilliant since I’ve come in.

“They have a unity with each other and grinding out results and that’s what football’s about.

“I’m delighted for all the players and all the fans who came out tonight and watched that win.

“It’s another three points. Every point is vital with the situation we’re in.

“I know it’s two wins in a row, but it’s just another three points and that’s the way we have to keep looking at it.”

Rochdale remained in 17th after this disappointing defeat and are seven points above Oldham in 23rd.

And Dale boss Robbie Stockdale said: “It’s a frustrating evening for us. I’m going to sound a bit daft I guess when I say we played quite well.

“People who weren’t here will see the result and think we got beat easily.

“We need a certain reliability to our game, which we are lacking sometimes.

“We felt confident, we’re in good form. But we give a silly free-kick away and a mistake leads to their goal and then they’ve got something to hold onto.

“We’re very disappointed in the result. We can be better in the performance but – all in all – we should be getting something from that game.

“That’s football isn’t it? You need to take your chances when you’re on top.

“Unfortunately we didn’t take the chance and we only have ourselves to blame on that front.

“The first goal isn’t great either and it gives you a mountain to climb.”

