John Sheridan urges Oldham players to have more belief after draw at Crawley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Oldham boss John Sheridan admitted he wanted his side to believe in themselves more after a late goal from Christopher Missilou gave the Latics a 2-2 League Two draw at Crawley.

Frenchman Missilou rescued a point with his first goal of the season after two goals in two minutes from Ashley Nadesan had put the hosts on course for victory after Hallam Hope’s opener for Oldham.

Latics are now unbeaten in seven games under Sheridan, but two-successive wins by Carlisle keep Tuesday night’s visitors in the bottom two ahead of their home match against the Cumbrians on Saturday.

Sheridan said: “It was a tough game in difficult conditions and it was a hard-fought point for us.

“We scored a great goal to go 1-0 up but I was disappointed in the manner in which we conceded the two goals.

“But we showed spirit to get something from the game and it is a vital point going into Saturday’s important match.”

Sheridan – in his sixth stint in charge of Oldham – urged his players to be more confident on the ball, and added: “I want us to believe a bit more.

“We’ve had two long journeys and I didn’t want to change the team too much. We are a quiet side and there should be a lot more talking during the games.”

The match ended with Crawley head coach John Yems being sent off for the second time in the last three home games.

Yems was shown two cards by referee Alan Young having disagreed with the official that substitute Archie Davies had committed two fouls.

Yems confirmed that he was sent off for arguing with the referee and said: “I am not taking about officials.

“I am very frustrated but I am fed up about people not being up to the job.”

Home form continues to handicap Crawley, who have picked up more points away from the People’s Pension Stadium and have not kept a clean sheet at home in the league for six months.

They have only won two of their last 11 home games but Yems said he was not surprised it would end up being a tough test against Oldham.

He said: “Oldham are a very well-organised side with a very experienced manager and I said all along it would be hard. It was a tough point.”