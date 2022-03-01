Barrow ‘angry’ after defeat to Bristol Rovers – Mark Cooper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Barrow ‘angry’ after defeat to Bristol Rovers – Mark Cooper

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 11:14 pm
Mark Cooper was unhappy with refereeing decisions in the defeat to Bristol Rovers (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Mark Cooper was unhappy with refereeing decisions in the defeat to Bristol Rovers (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Mark Cooper was left seething by two key decisions that went against his Barrow battlers on a wintry night at the Memorial Stadium.

A magnificent Antony Evans strike from 25 yards on 82 minutes kept Rovers moving towards the League Two play-off zone.

But Cooper, again watching from the stands because of suspension, insisted referee David Rock was wrong to send off Niall Canavan on 32 minutes for pulling back Leon Clarke.

And the Barrow boss was also incensed that Rock refused to allow his side to make a substitution just before Evans’ match-winning strike.

Cooper said: “The sending-off was for the touch of an arm on a shoulder, which shouldn’t have been enough to bring a big striker down.

“In any case, their player did not have control of the ball so it was not a clear scoring chance.

“We wanted to make a substitution and they scored with us still trying to do it. The fourth official told me he informed the referee that we wanted to make the change before the goal, but he wouldn’t allow it.

“My lads were magnificent and deserved something from the game. We defended our box brilliantly and they are very angry in the dressing room.

“I told them we don’t want to end the season talking about bad luck. But I feel for them tonight.

“Even after Rovers scored, we bombarded their goal. It is very frustrating to be going home with nothing.”

Rovers boss Joey Barton said: “It was the same sort of game at their place. They defended heroically and credit to them. The longer it went on, I thought it was Groundhog Day.

“Their keeper (Paul Farman) was inspired tonight and it was going to take something really special to beat him. Luckily, we have Antony Evans.

“I had a pop at him on Saturday because I thought he was shooting from unrealistic angles. I think that was still ringing in his ears in the first half.

“It was a goal worthy of winning any game, but I’d have taken one going in off someone’s backside.

“I’ll sit down now, have a cup of tea and reflect on a good night’s work.

“We’re coming into form at the right time but we’ve still got 14 fences to get over.

“The lads are on a learning curve but winning games accelerates that and we’re finding different ways of winning them.

“I thought we were really professional and it’s an important three points. We controlled the game for 80 minutes.

“The stakes are getting higher now and we’ve got another tough one when we cross the bridge to take on Newport on Saturday.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal