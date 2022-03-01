Michael Flynn hails Walsall’s response to half-time rocket

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A stern half-time team talk from Michael Flynn helped his Walsall side fight back to a deserved point against Northampton on Tuesday.

Walsall were second best before half-time and trailed to Mitch Pinnock’s fourth-minute opener.

But the visitors turned things around and came away with a deserved draw thanks to Conor Wilkinson’s fine finish.

“I thought we were very poor first half but fair play to the lads, they were excellent in the second half,” said Flynn.

“They held their hands up and said they could all do better and that’s the character I want to see from my team.

“The players have to take responsibility and they also have to take praise for the second half because they made me very proud.

“I did get stuck into them at half-time but they had to drag it out of themselves and get it from within and they did that.

“We want to win football matches and I thought we could have scored three or four goals in the second half.

“It’s been a tough run of games but we have come to second in the league and been the better team overall so that’s pleasing.

“It’s 10 points out of 15 now – that’s promotion form.”

Northampton are now winless in three but remain second in the league.

“It was a real game of two halves,” said manager Jon Brady. “We were very dominant in the first half but just didn’t turn our chances into goals and that was unfortunate.

“We could have had more control in the game had we scored one or two more but they really came out in the second half and turned the ball in behind us and made it quite difficult with the wind against.

“We weren’t able to gain control and we found ourselves conceding the goal, it goes to 1-1 and we fight in the game but there was no real quality again.

“We finished the game well and were on top for the final 10 minutes and have that opportunity with Sam (Hoskins) off the corner. I thought it was in but it wasn’t to be.

“I thought we played some good football in the first half and really opened them up but they then stepped on us and we couldn’t win any second balls and get control and we weren’t winning the ball up front against their three strong, physical defenders.

“We weren’t able to win anything and hold it up and play from there so that was unfortunate, but Flynny has gone in there and done a great job. They have beaten some big sides.”