Daniel Farke leaves Russian club Krasnodar without taking charge of a game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Daniel Farke leaves Russian club Krasnodar without taking charge of a game

By Press Association
March 2, 2022, 1:25 pm
Daniel Farke has left his role as Krasnodar manager (John Walton/PA)
Daniel Farke has left his role as Krasnodar manager (John Walton/PA)

Former Norwich boss Daniel Farke has left his role as manager of Russian Premier League side Krasnodar without taking charge of a single match.

The German was appointed on January 13 and signed a deal until the summer of 2024, only two months after he had been dismissed by the Canaries following a difficult start to life back in the English top flight.

Farke was set to make his managerial debut with Krasnodar last weekend in their first league match after the winter break at home to Lokomotiv Moscow but the fixture was postponed due to the suspension of Krasnodar airport operations following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A further announcement from the club on Wednesday confirmed another change in management after Viktor Goncharenko had left at the start of January.

“Krasnodar and Daniel Farke terminated the contract by mutual agreement,” a statement on the club’s official Twitter account read.

“Together with the German coach, his assistants Edmund Riemer, Chris Domogalla and Christopher John leave the club.”

Farke’s decision to leave Krasnodar follows the resignation of fellow German Markus Gisdol as manager of Lokomotiv Moscow on Tuesday.

Farke spent four-and-a-half years at Carrow Road before his departure in November.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal