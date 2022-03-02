Manu Tuilagi and Luke Cowan-Dickie missing from England training

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Manu Tuilagi and Luke Cowan-Dickie missing from England training

By Press Association
March 2, 2022, 1:56 pm Updated: March 2, 2022, 2:25 pm
Manu Tuilagi and Luke Cowan-Dickie (PA)
Manu Tuilagi and Luke Cowan-Dickie are missing from England’s training squad for their three-day camp in Bristol this week.

Tuilagi is recovering from a hamstring strain and Cowan-Dickie is waiting to discover how serious is the knee injury incurred in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations win over Wales.

Tom Curry is overcoming the concussion sustained at Twickenham in round three so Lewis Ludlow has been called up as back-row cover.

Alongside Tuilagi, Jonny Hill has been unable to take part in this Six Nations because of a high ankle stress fracture but the Exeter lock is to continue his rehab with England.

Uncapped London Irish prop Will Goodrick-Clarke has been included, but Elliot Daly and George Ford are omitted from the 25-man squad who will begin preparations for the clash with Ireland on March 12.

Eddie Jones has opted to keep Marcus Smith as the only specialist fly-half in camp, so Ford will be present to direct Leicester in Saturday’s match against Saracens.

Daly, meanwhile, has failed to leave his mark at outside centre and so Joe Marchant will be given another chance after being parachuted on to the bench against Wales once Tuilagi had been ruled out.

It points to a midfield trio of Smith, Henry Slade and Marchant taking the field against Ireland in the penultimate round of the Championship.

England’s attack has functioned only sporadically in the opening matches, Smith’s electric play at fly-half the sole encouragement amid the backwards step taken since a successful autumn.

However, Jones’ men remain firmly in title contention ahead of their games against Ireland and France, who will supply the stiffest tests they have faced yet.

England 25-man training squad:

Forwards: A Barbeary (Wasps), J Blamire (Newcastle Falcons), A Dombrandt (Harlequins), C Ewels (Bath Rugby), E Genge (Leicester Tigers), J George (Saracens), W Goodrick-Clarke (London Irish), M Itoje (Saracens), N Isiekwe (Saracens), J Launchbury (Wasps), C Lawes (Northampton Saints), L Ludlow (Gloucester Rugby), S Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs), K Sinckler (Bristol Bears), W Stuart (Bath Rugby).

Backs: G Furbank (Northampton Saints), O Hassell-Collins (London Irish), M Malins (Saracens), J Marchant (Harlequins), J Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), H Randall (Bristol Bears), H Slade (Exeter Chiefs), M Smith (Harlequins), F Steward (Leicester Tigers), B Youngs (Leicester Tigers).

