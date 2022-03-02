Jonny Bairstow hits century as England batters dominate in Antigua

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jonny Bairstow hits century as England batters dominate in Antigua

By Press Association
March 2, 2022, 7:14 pm
Jonny Bairstow carried on where he left off with a century in Antigua (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Jonny Bairstow picked up where he left off at Sydney with a century in England’s Test warm-up in the West Indies.

Bairstow made an unbeaten 106 on the second evening against a CWI President’s XI in Antigua, raising his bat just before the tea interval and ushering in a declaration at 466 for six.

Bairstow scored his side’s only century of a torrid Ashes campaign at the SCG in January but sat out the abject series finale in Hobart with a fractured thumb.

He was pain-free and dishing out the punishment on his return to the crease, piling up 13 boundaries and a six to underline his status as a vital cog in England’s revamped batting line-up.

Coming in at number six and resuming on four not out overnight, Bairstow became the fifth member of the batting line-up to reach a half-century following Zak Crawley (62), Alex Lees (65), Joe Root (54) and Dan Lawrence (83).

He was the only member of the quintet to convert his knock into a three-figure score, though, racing through the gears and imposing his will on a weary home attack that left the field with 145 overs of hard and mostly thankless work in their legs.

Bairstow still harbours aspirations to reclaim the wicketkeeping gloves but with Ben Foakes expected to get a run in the side he is once again looking every inch a viable specialist in the middle-order.

He did not offer a chance worthy of the name across two full sessions and put away anything loose with minimal fuss. He pulled emphatically and eagerly, relying on the shot to get him past 50, and hit the ball powerfully down the ground.

A deft reverse sweep for four off spinner Bryan Charles showed his range and, with England keen to get into the field and give their bowlers a run out, he timed his charge perfectly.

He reached his century just before the break, flicking Preston McSween off his hips and down to the fine-leg ropes.

As he accepted the applause of his team-mates on his return to the dressing room, Root called time on the innings and sent the hosts in.

Lawrence had earlier enjoyed himself, turning his overnight score of 46no into a bright 83.

The Essex player was an unused squad member throughout the Ashes, unable to crack the side despite a series of dreadful batting collapses in Australia, but will see this month’s West Indies tour as a chance to lock down his place in the middle order.

He clobbered an early six to reach his fifty and peeled off a series of drives and cuts that looked likely to propel him towards a ton. But he was caught off guard by a lifter from Colin Archibald, prodding a catch to slip as it kicked off the pitch to fall 17 short.

Foakes made 25 before he turned Shermon Lewis to square leg, with Bairstow joined by Chris Woakes for the remainder of the afternoon session. He finished 49 not out and would have added to England’s tally of half-centuries had the declaration not intervened.

