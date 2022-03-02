A World Cup every two years would be ‘problematic’, admits CONCACAF president

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
A World Cup every two years would be ‘problematic’, admits CONCACAF president

By Press Association
March 2, 2022, 7:15 pm
One of FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s key allies, Victor Montagliani, accepts biennial World Cups could be “problematic” (Mike Egerton/PA)
A key ally of FIFA president Gianni Infantino says the idea of biennial World Cups is “problematic” but insists the game’s governing body has a duty to add new, meaningful events to the international calendar.

FIFA has been consulting over the feasibility of switching to World Cups every two years instead of four since a proposal by the Saudi Arabian football federation was put to Congress last May.

The proposal has been widely criticised, particularly in Europe, with UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin suggesting member associations from his organisation could boycott such a tournament.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin is a vocal opponent of proposals for biennial World Cups
FIFA vice-president Victor Montagliani floated the idea of a global Nations League or a revamped Confederations Cup as a possible compromise in December, and insisted on Wednesday it will not be good enough to simply keep the status quo in the new international calendar starting from 2024.

Montagliani, the president of the CONCACAF confederation which governs football in North and Central America and the Caribbean, told the Financial Times Business of Football Summit: “This whole concept of trying to have more in between World Cups, I think I support the principle.

“I said maybe the answer is not a two-year World Cup because I think emotionally it’s difficult for people who have grown up in a system where a World Cup was every four years.

“The reality is, we used to have a Confederations Cup, which maybe for some confederations it wasn’t a big deal. But for others, it was a big deal.

“I think we need to look at having something in between World Cups, whether it’s a Nations League, whether it’s a Confederations Cup, something that adds to the system.

“I think having a World Cup every two years is problematic, just because it might cause some ancillary damage to the current ecosystem in terms of qualifiers and all that.

“To me, this discussion really is about more than just the World Cup every two years because we (CONCACAF) have some problems with it as well, but it’s more about what is our fiduciary duty to grow the game globally and I think that’s what FIFA is trying to address. And I think I support that initiative.

“There has to be some sort of solution, maybe building on what we have (rather) than being as disruptive as the concept of a two-year World Cup could be. But we have to have some movement. I can see it from (the point of view of) the developing countries – it’s needed.”

