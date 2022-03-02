Chelsea avoid Luton FA Cup shock as Liverpool and Southampton also progress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chelsea avoid Luton FA Cup shock as Liverpool and Southampton also progress

By Press Association
March 2, 2022, 10:24 pm
Chelsea avoided a shock (Nick Potts/PA)
Chelsea avoided a shock (Nick Potts/PA)

A late Romelu Lukaku goal ensured Chelsea narrowly avoided an FA Cup shock as they edged past Luton 3-2 at Kenilworth Road.

Lukaku tapped home Timo Werner’s cross in the 78th minute in a game eclipsed by Roman Abramovich’s announcement an hour before kick off of his decision to sell the west London club.

Reece Burke headed Luton in front in the second minute before Saul Niguez cancelled it out with his first goal for the club.

Werner scored and made both of Chelsea’s other goals, after Harry Cornick had put the home side 2-1 ahead to raise their hopes of a major upset, but it was not to be when the German equalised before Lukaku’s winner.

Liverpool kept their hopes of a quadruple this season alive after holding off a late challenge from Norwich in a 2-1 win at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp had made 10 changes to his starting line-up from his side’s Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea, but it did not seem to have had an impact when Takumi Minamino scored the opener in the 27th minute.

Minamino added the hosts’ second in the 39th minute as Liverpool looked to be heading comfortably through to the quarter-finals.

Norwich pulled one back in the 76th minute through Lukas Rupp, but Liverpool were able to hold out for the win.

Romain Perraud struck an impressive swerving strike from distance as Southampton booked their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 3-1 home win over West Ham.

Michail Antonio briefly levelled for the Hammers, but James Ward-Prowse’s penalty – awarded following VAR intervention – and a late Armando Broja goal sent the hosts through.

