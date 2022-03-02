Callum Davidson pleased with St Johnstone spirit in defeat to Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Callum Davidson pleased with St Johnstone spirit in defeat to Rangers

By Press Association
March 2, 2022, 10:34 pm Updated: March 2, 2022, 11:07 pm
Callum Davidson was pleased with what he saw from his side (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Callum Davidson was pleased with what he saw from his side (Andrew Milligan/PA)

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson praised his players for pushing title-chasing Rangers all the way after falling behind to Glen Kamara’s early strike.

The Perth side were unable to craft an equaliser to boost their prospects of pulling out of the relegation fight with local rivals Dundee.

Kamara ignored offside pleas to tuck a calm finish past static home keeper Elliot Parish as Rangers kept the pressure on leaders Celtic.

But Davidson saw enough fight from his side to suggest they still have the belief required to retain their top-flight status.

“After three minutes I feared the worst. The team talk had been about keeping it tight and make it hard for them but we gave them a great opportunity early on. But once they scored I was pleased our heads didn’t go down,” Davidson said.

“On another day we might have got a wee sniff at goal and got back into the game but it was not to be.

“But I said to the players afterwards if they give me that 90 minutes for the rest of the season we will have a really good chance of surviving. And that’s what it’s all about — surviving.

“Tonight showed the players are up for the fight. The staff are, the supporters are, the hierarchy are. We are all ready to fight and if we can keep doing that we have a good chance.”

Rangers manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst admitted the result was everything after his side recorded their first Premiership away win of 2022.

“Three points in the bag and go home,” he told Sky Sports. “Sometimes football is like that.

“A very tough game, a lot of duels, a lot of long balls. The pitch wasn’t the standard we want to play our game so we needed to play a little bit differently.

“The early goal was a lift, they opened up after that, and we had a lot of chances after that in the first half.

“Second half, I don’t think we gave a chance away. We had to fight to win this game and we did.”

