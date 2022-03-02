Hibs boss Shaun Maloney happy to take a point and move on from Dundee clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hibs boss Shaun Maloney happy to take a point and move on from Dundee clash

By Press Association
March 2, 2022, 11:04 pm
Shaun Maloney’s side drew against Dundee (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Shaun Maloney's side drew against Dundee (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney admitted the cinch Premiership goalless draw with Dundee at Dens Park could ultimately prove to be a good result for his side.

Hibs were reduced to 10 men in the 58th minute after Rocky Bushiri was shown a straight red card for an off-the-ball incident involving Paul McGowan.

Maloney admitted he could not assess whether the dismissal was deserved but he was certain his side showed plenty of spirit to secure a point.

“I have only seen one angle and I couldn’t quite see it,” said Maloney.

“I was happy with the performance. We could have been more incisive in the final third and we were a bit tentative.

“I think this could turn out to be a very good point in the end.”

The game was overshadowed from a Hibs perspective after Kevin Nisbet had been ruled out for the season earlier in the day with a knee injury.

Maloney admitted he was devastated for the Scotland striker.

“It is hugely disappointing and a huge loss for us as he was getting back to his best form,” said Maloney.

“He is going to see an expert and it looks like surgery – we will find out in the next few days. It is definitely his season done. It is a big blow.”

Dundee boss Mark McGhee admitted the draw gave him something to build on after losing his opening two games since taking over from James McPake.

“We picked a much more experienced team and I was delighted that they all stepped up,” said the 64-year-old.

“It was a better shape and it’s something we can build on.

“Not taking the three points isn’t the most important thing, we have time to chip away at what we need.

“But we needed to find a way to do that and tonight was the first step in doing that.”

