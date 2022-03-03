Ange Postecoglou defends Celtic’s joint venture with Rangers in Australia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Ange Postecoglou defends Celtic’s joint venture with Rangers in Australia

By Press Association
March 3, 2022, 4:33 am
Celtic and Rangers are due to meet in Australia (Jane Barlow/PA)
Celtic and Rangers are due to meet in Australia (Jane Barlow/PA)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou believes their controversial joint venture with Rangers in Australia will be good for his club and Scottish football.

A number of supporters of both Glasgow clubs have reacted angrily to the news that the rivals will face each other in the Sydney Super Cup in November, during a break in domestic football for the World Cup.

Sections of both sets of fans told their clubs to “shove” the friendly plans during their respective cinch Premiership matches on Wednesday night, but the fixture has already been announced for November 20.

Former Australia head coach Postecoglou had spoken of his pride at the prospect of taking his Celtic team back to his home country before it was confirmed that Rangers would be among the participants along with Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers.

Ange Postecoglou File Photo
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou (Steve Welsh/PA)

After being quizzed on the opposition from the stands that was evident during a 2-0 win over St Mirren, Postecoglou said: “Look, I’ve said since day one that I’m not going to tell the supporters what to feel and what not to feel.

“Selfishly I’m delighted. I’m all over the promotional stuff which means I’ll hopefully still be in the job by then!

“Look, I’d love to take this team there to show people the football we can play. There are a lot of our supporters in Australia – I know, I’ve lived it – who will be snapping up tickets and changing whatever holiday plans they had to come watch us play.

“I can understand some people have different views on it. But from my perspective I’m not going to tell people how they feel. But I have some selfish self-interest in this. I’m going to feel super-proud to take this team to where I grew up.

“It’s massive for Australia but I think we’ve got to grow the game here for Scottish football. We’ve got an opportunity with a lot of interest in our football club, not just in Australia but Asia.

“Every other big club around the world takes advantage of that so why wouldn’t we take advantage of the fact we have got an unbelievable opportunity to keep growing the interest and popularity of this football club?

“That’s not just in the commercial sense – which is obviously a big part of football these days. But I will guarantee you we will gain new supporters of this football club.”

Rangers earlier stated they would make the equivalent of a season’s worth of domestic broadcast revenue by featuring in the tournament, which will take place at the 83,500-seat Accor Stadium.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal