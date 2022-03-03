Ireland prop Andrew Porter ruled out of remainder of Six Nations through injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ireland prop Andrew Porter ruled out of remainder of Six Nations through injury

By Press Association
March 3, 2022, 10:38 am Updated: March 3, 2022, 3:00 pm
Ireland’s Andrew Porter was injured against Italy (Brian Lawless/PA)
Ireland prop Andrew Porter has been ruled out of the remainder of the Guinness Six Nations due to an ankle issue.

The 26-year-old limped off early in the second half of Sunday’s 57-6 win over Italy in Dublin.

Ireland return to action away to title rivals England on Saturday, March 12 before completing the championship seven days later at home to Scotland.

Porter has been in fine form for Andy Farrell’s side, successfully switching from tighthead to loosehead this season.

Forwards coach Paul O’Connell admits the Leinster player’s enforced absence is a major blow.

“He’s a big loss, he’s a modern prop forward,” said O’Connell.

“He’s an excellent scrummager on both sides of the scrum but his ball-carrying, his defending for us, really good poacher, a great man for turnovers, getting penalties for us at the ruck.

“He’s no-nonsense to coach. He just gets on with it, he’s very easy to coach, easy to deal with so he’ll be a big loss. His bench (press) will probably go through the roof in this period, which he’ll be delighted with.”

Porter is the second member of the Irish front row whose Six Nations campaign has been ended by injury after hooker Ronan Kelleher sustained a shoulder problem in the round-two defeat away to Grand Slam-chasing France.

The Irish Rugby Football Union has confirmed Porter – who was selected by the British and Irish Lions last summer only to miss out due to a toe issue – will return to his province for medical treatment following the results of his scan.

Leinster’s Cian Healy and Munster’s Dave Kilcoyne are in contention to replace Porter at Twickenham, having each featured off the bench during the tournament.

O’Connell also said there was a possibility an additional prop could be added to the squad after the weekend.

“There is no doubt a guy like Andrew Porter – he is first choice at the moment – is a loss; but it is a great opportunity for the guys, for Cian, for Dave,” said O’Connell.

“Dave Kilcoyne started the game against England 12 months ago (a 32-18 win in Dublin), he went off quite early.

“Cian came on and had a really good game, so there is great experience there. It is a great opportunity for these guys as well. They are real enthusiastic guys and they want the opportunity to play.

“We are very happy with what we have behind Andrew Porter. The way we’ve been training, a lot of the changes have been seamless enough and easy enough so hopefully it continues that way.”

Meanwhile, centre Robbie Henshaw has returned to training after satisfying head injury protocols.

