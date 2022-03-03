Who could be in the market to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Roman Abramovich announced on Wednesday evening that he intends to sell Chelsea after 19 trophy-laden years at Stamford Bridge.

The Russian-Israeli billionaire could come under UK government sanctions amid Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine, with Abramovich stating all net proceeds from any potential deal would go into a new charity foundation for Ukraine.

It now remains to be seen who will emerge to buy the Champions League holders and here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the runners and riders potentially in contention to buy the Blues.

Javed Afridi

A Pakistani businessman, Afridi has already dipped his toe into the world of sport as he is the owner of Peshawar Zalmi, a cricket franchise in the the Pakistan Super League.

Afridi has also sponsored several cricket tournaments in Pakistan through a number of his business ventures.

The 36-year-old owns home electronics company Haier Pakistan as well as MG Motors Pakistan.

Al-Waleed bin Talal

Al-Waleed Bin Talal is one name in the running to buy Chelsea (Lewis Whyld/PA)

The 66-year-old Saudi Arabian billionaire is the founder and majority owner of the Kingdom Holding Company.

He also holds shares in Citigroup and 21st Century Fox, while his holding company invests in tourism, entertainment, retail and real estate – among other interests – but as yet he has not been involved with a sports team.

Todd Boehly

Here's Mark Walter, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Stan Kasten, Bobby Patton and Todd Boehly (Peter Guber not pictured). pic.twitter.com/IBCYXVxY — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 2, 2012

Boelhy has already launched an unsuccessful bid to purchase Chelsea, offering a reported 3billion US dollars to Abramovich in 2019 – an offer that was rejected.

The American businessman, who also studied at the London School of Economics, is part-owner of baseball team the Los Angeles Dodgers as well as the women’s basketball outfit the Los Angeles Sparks and owns a stake in the Los Angeles Lakers.

Boelhy also has financial interests in areas such as technology, life insurance and real estate and he is currently the interim chief executive of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Jim Ratcliffe

Sir Jim Ratcliffe owns a number of sports teams, including cycling outfit Team Ineos (Martin Rickett/PA)

A co-founder of chemicals company Ineos, Ratcliffe is one of Britain’s wealthiest men and has a keen interest in sport.

Owner of Ligue 1 side Lille and Swiss Super League club FC Lausanne-Sport, Ratcliffe was linked with a move to add Chelsea to his football portfolio last year.

He purchased Team Sky and their successful cycling team in 2019, formed a sailing team to compete at the Americas Cup and last year Ineos became a principal partner and third-equal shareholder in the Mercedes Formula One team.

Hansjorg Wyss

Hansjörg Wyss, the philanthropist whose generosity created the Wyss Institute at Harvard University a decade ago, has been elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. We are all grateful, Mr. Wyss! https://t.co/DzvYAW6uPp pic.twitter.com/0xqa4C5UPP — Wyss Institute (@wyssinstitute) April 18, 2019

Swiss billionaire Wyss is the only person listed to have broken his silence on a potential Chelsea takeover.

He told Swiss newspaper Blick that he – and others – had “received an offer…to buy Chelsea from Abramovich,” adding “Abramovich is currently asking far too much”.

The 86-year-old, now based in the US, is the founder of medical device manufacturing giant Synthes and is a keen environmentalist.