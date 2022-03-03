George Lapslie in contention for Mansfield but Exeter have Cheick Diabate doubt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
George Lapslie in contention for Mansfield but Exeter have Cheick Diabate doubt

By Press Association
March 3, 2022, 11:34 am
George Lapslie could be involved for Mansfield against Exeter (Mike Egerton/PA)
George Lapslie could be involved for Mansfield ahead of their Sky Bet League Two clash with Exeter.

The midfielder returned from injury with an appearance from the bench against Bradford last weekend.

Stags boss Nigel Clough could make changes to his side, adding that he will not risk players and “should be able to” cover any potential absences.

Forward Rhys Oates and midfielder George Maris are both doubts for the game.

Cheick Diabate is doubtful for Exeter when they travel to Field Mill.

Manager Matt Taylor said the forward is still sore after picking up a knock against Bristol Rovers last weekend and the Stags clash could come too soon.

Forward Jevani Brown also picked up a knock at the weekend and is a doubt for the game.

Taylor revealed that Offrande Zanzala could be involved and the striker has been back in training for a couple of days.

