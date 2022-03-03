Formula One terminates contract with Russian Grand Prix

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Formula One terminates contract with Russian Grand Prix

By Press Association
March 3, 2022, 11:44 am
The Russian Grand Prix has been pulled from the Formula One calendar (David Davies/PA)
Formula One has cancelled its contract with the Russian Grand Prix.

The decision comes six days after this year’s race, due to take place in Sochi on September 25, was pulled from the calendar.

F1 bosses announced only last June that an agreement had been reached to move the Russian round to Igora Drive, 40 miles north of St Petersburg, from 2023.

But following the country’s invasion of Ukraine, the sport has moved to scrap the race altogether.

A statement read: “Formula One can confirm it has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix promoter meaning Russia will not have a race in the future.”

On Thursday, Motorsport UK announced Russian-licenced drivers have been banned from competing in the United Kingdom.

It means Haas driver Nikita Mazepin, the sole Russian driver on the F1 grid, will not be able to take part in July’s British Grand Prix.

Nikita Mazepin is the sole Russian driver on the Formula One grid
Mazepin’s immediate future in F1 hangs in the balance. His father, oligarch Dmitry Mazepin, is a part-owner of Haas’ title sponsor, Uralkali.

Haas removed the branding of the Russian fertiliser company for the final day of testing in Barcelona last week.

F1’s governing body, the FIA, will still allow Russian drivers to continue to compete, albeit under a neutral flag.

The Russian round was added to the calendar in 2014 after former supremo Bernie Ecclestone struck a lucrative deal with Vladimir Putin.

Ecclestone, 91, in an interview with the PA news agency, backed the FIA’s stance on Russian drivers.

Bernie Ecclestone backed the FIA's move not to expel Russian drivers
“It was absolutely the right decision by the FIA,” said Ecclestone, who ran F1 for four decades.

“There are so many things being agreed by the world about this conflict between Russian and Ukraine. But I don’t think anybody has really thought it through, or got their heads around it.

“If there is a Russian driver in F1, what does it have to do with Russia fighting a war? There is no relationship there.

“The Russian athletes have nothing to do with this conflict. They are not part of it, and they have never been part of it. They just happen to be Russian.”

