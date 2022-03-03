Tanni Grey-Thompson ‘would really love’ Ukraine to top medal table in Beijing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tanni Grey-Thompson ‘would really love’ Ukraine to top medal table in Beijing

By Press Association
March 3, 2022, 12:35 pm
Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson is a 16-time Paralympic medallist (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson has welcomed the decision to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from the Winter Paralympics and hopes Ukraine will top the medal table in Beijing.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) initially said athletes from those countries could compete under a neutral flag despite the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, a decision Grey-Thompson called a “cop-out” and “virtue signalling”.

And the 16-time Paralympic medallist believes a number of countries would have boycotted the Games if the IPC had not performed a U-turn on Thursday.

“I think there would have been governments that would have pulled their teams,” Grey-Thompson told the PA news agency.

“A lot of Paralympic Committees are funded through government money so the countries have the power to do that. I think NPCs (National Paralympic Committees) and individual athletes would have done it.

“I’ve never believed in boycotts, I’ve never supported them. I don’t think they do any good and it’s the athletes that come out worst.

“The administrators keep their jobs and politics keep going and I think athletes need to have a platform, but this is a completely different situation.

“It’s hard for the IPC because they are right on the eve of the games. It’s OK for the IOC and FIFA to make big statements when there’s not a big event going on.

“But I think just the pressure they had in the last 24 hours and the tension in the village meant it wasn’t going to be tenable for so many reasons.”

IPC president Andrew Parsons said 83 athletes would now be unable to compete in Beijing, but the decision was taken because of the threat of widespread withdrawals from other countries as well as concerns about safety.

“This (situation) doesn’t fill me with any great joy,” Grey-Thompson added. “I hope the Russian and Belarus athletes can leave the village safely and the Games continue.

“I was pretty undiplomatic when I called the original decision to let them compete a cop-out. It’s just virtue-signalling to cover up their logos.

IPC president Andrew Parsons apologised to athletes from the two countries (Thomas Lovelock for OIS)

“The reality is you can’t have a Games overshadowed by this. The IPC, IOC talk about unity and values and all these things and if you’re going to take all the good stuff – and there are amazingly good things about sport – you’ve got to take tough decisions when it counts.

“I feel so much sympathy for the Russian athletes because some of them may not have wanted to compete. I don’t know what they know about what’s going on, their media is not like other countries.

“I don’t think I’ve ever said anything quite like this, but I hope Ukraine tops the medal table and it’s just a teeny, tiny bit of a shining light for them back in Ukraine. I would really love to see that.”

