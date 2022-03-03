‘Unwell’ Mark Wood absent as England resume warm-up match in Antigua

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Unwell’ Mark Wood absent as England resume warm-up match in Antigua

By Press Association
March 3, 2022, 12:55 pm
Mark Wood is absent for England (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Mark Wood is absent for England (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Mark Wood will once again be absent when England resume their Test warm-up in the West Indies after “feeling unwell”.

Wood has yet to feature in squad’s only tune-up match in the Caribbean, not batting in the tourists’ 466 for six declared and then failing to take the field at the change of innings.

He remained at the team hotel in Antigua ahead of the third day’s play against a CWI President’s XI, with uncapped Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood replacing him temporarily.

Saqib Mahmood will fill in for Mark Wood
Saqib Mahmood will fill in for Mark Wood (Mike Egerton/PA)

All eyes are on the England attack following the controversial decision to omit record wicket-takers James Anderson and Stuart Broad from the tour. Wood was primed to spearhead the attack with his express pace, having turned in an impressive showing in this winter’s Ashes defeat.

An England and Wales Cricket Board spokesperson said: “Mark Wood is feeling unwell and won’t be at the ground for the start of play.

“We will monitor his wellbeing throughout the day to see if he can participate in the match later. Saqib Mahmood will replace him during the period he is off the field.”

The local XI will resume on 48 for two at Coolidge Cricket Ground.

