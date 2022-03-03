James Clarke suspended as Newport prepare for Bristol Rovers clash By Press Association March 3, 2022, 1:26 pm James Clarke is suspended for the visit of Bristol Rovers (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up James Clarke will be unavailable for Newport as they prepare to face Bristol Rovers on Saturday. The 32-year-old defender was given his marching orders when he was shown a second yellow card in the 84th minute of their 1-1 draw with league leaders Forest Green. County boss James Rowberry faces a defensive injury crisis, with Priestley Farquharson (knee) ruled out for the season and Josh Pask (hamstring) sidelined until April. Midfielder Robbie Willmott is also facing a spell on the treatment table with a calf injury. Sam Finley could return for Bristol Rovers for their trip to south Wales. The 29-year-old midfielder was an unused substitute in Rovers’ 1-0 win over Barrow in midweek after recovering from a viral infection. Midfielder Jon Nolan was also an unused substitute and is yet to make his bow for Joey Barton’s side. Defensive duo Josh Grant and Alfie Kilgour remain sidelined. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Barrow ‘angry’ after defeat to Bristol Rovers – Mark Cooper Cove Rangers see bid for SPFL Trust Trophy final ended by Queen of the South Newport without Robbie Willmott for clash with leaders Forest Green Bristol Rovers will be hoping Sam Finley is available for Barrow clash