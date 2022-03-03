James Clarke suspended as Newport prepare for Bristol Rovers clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James Clarke will be unavailable for Newport as they prepare to face Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

The 32-year-old defender was given his marching orders when he was shown a second yellow card in the 84th minute of their 1-1 draw with league leaders Forest Green.

County boss James Rowberry faces a defensive injury crisis, with Priestley Farquharson (knee) ruled out for the season and Josh Pask (hamstring) sidelined until April.

Midfielder Robbie Willmott is also facing a spell on the treatment table with a calf injury.

Sam Finley could return for Bristol Rovers for their trip to south Wales.

The 29-year-old midfielder was an unused substitute in Rovers’ 1-0 win over Barrow in midweek after recovering from a viral infection.

Midfielder Jon Nolan was also an unused substitute and is yet to make his bow for Joey Barton’s side.

Defensive duo Josh Grant and Alfie Kilgour remain sidelined.