Rio Adebisi remains sidelined as Crewe welcome Wycombe for milestone match

Crewe will be without full-back Rio Adebisi for a further four months.

It was revealed ahead of Alex’s Sky Bet League One clash with Wycombe on Saturday that Adebisi, who has not played since suffering a foot injury in late December, will need an operation.

His replacement Tariq Uwakwe is also sidelined with a knee injury while Ryan Alebiosu and Scott Kashket are nearing returns.

Mikael Mandron is back running as he continues his recovery from a long-term knee injury, with Zac Williams and Manchester City loanee Ben Knight also sidelined.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth will mark his 500th match in charge of the Chairboys.

Having seen his side end a seven-match winless run against Cambridge on Tuesday, Ainsworth could stick with the same team.

Defender Ryan Tafazolli and midfielder Anis Mehmeti, who scored two goals in the 3-0 victory, should both be confident of keeping their places after making an impact on their returns to the side.

Midfielder Curtis Thompson has missed the last three games with a knee problem.