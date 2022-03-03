Colchester will give Cole Skuse a late fitness check ahead of Port Vale clash By Press Association March 3, 2022, 3:21 pm Cole Skuse is a doubt for Colchester (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Colchester will check on Cole Skuse ahead of their League Two clash with Port Vale on Saturday. The veteran midfielder had to be substituted after only 23 minutes against Leyton Orient on Tuesday after picking up an injury. Emyr Huws came on to replace him and could come into the starting line-up if Skuse is not available. Defender Ryan Clampin (knee) remains a long-term absentee. Port Vale are monitoring James Gibbons. The defender, who has recently recovered from a hamstring injury, was left limping by a heavy tackle late on against Harrogate in midweek. Jamie Proctor could return after being rested for the match on Tuesday as Vale ease him back following a tendon problem. Tom Conlon has not played since mid-January because of an Achilles issue. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Jodi Jones facing late fitness test for Coventry ahead of Preston clash Andy Crosby continues to take charge of Port Vale in absence of Darrell Clarke Colchester have no fresh issues ahead of Oldham clash Rochdale have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Port Vale’s visit