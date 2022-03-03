Dylan Bahamboula available for Oldham after suspension

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dylan Bahamboula is available again for Oldham’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Carlisle.

The midfielder returns from a three-game suspension and could be an option for manager John Sheridan.

Sheridan could tweak his side and did make two changes against Crawley in midweek, with Temitope Obadeyi & Raphael Diarra coming into the starting line-up.

Forward Junior Luamba is still out with a hamstring injury.

Carlisle manager Paul Simpson may keep his team unchanged.

Simpson’s side have recorded two wins from two games since he took over and he may opt to stick to the same winning formula.

Kelvin Mellor is not expected to return until April, while Rod McDonald and Brennan Dickenson are edging closer to a return but the game could come too soon.

The Blues are still without defender Joel Senior, who recently underwent knee surgery.